Shon Robinson’s buzzer-beater lifts Incarnate Word to a 67-66 win over Jacksonville State

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shon Robinson hit a short baseline jumper at the buzzer to lift Incarnate Word to a 67-66 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

Sky Wicks had 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (3-2). Josiah Hammons scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Josh Morgan shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Gamecocks (1-4) were led by KyKy Tandy, who posted 19 points. Quincy Clark added 13 points and three steals for Jacksonville State. In addition, Juwan Perdue finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play UTSA next, Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday and Jacksonville State on the road on Friday.

