Richmond hosts VMI in season opener

VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -17.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders host the VMI Keydets for the season opener.

Richmond went 12-4 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Spiders averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

VMI finished 1-14 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Keydets averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

