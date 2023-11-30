Rice hosts UT Martin following Sears’ 27-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at Rice Owls (1-5) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is…

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) at Rice Owls (1-5)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Rice Owls after Jordan Sears scored 27 points in UT Martin’s 94-71 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Owls have gone 1-1 in home games. Rice is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UT Martin is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Rice’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 86.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 83.7 Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Evee is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Rice.

Sears is averaging 22.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 16.3 points for UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.