Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Perry scores 21 as…

Perry scores 21 as Loyola (MD) downs Brown 77-75 in OT

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — David Brown III hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Deon Perry had 21 points to give Loyola (MD) 77-75 overtime victory against Brown on Saturday.

Perry also contributed nine assists and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-1). Golden Dike scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Brown had 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Bears (0-2) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who recorded 27 points and four assists. Nana Owusu-Anane added 18 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Loyola (MD) is a Wednesday matchup with Binghamton at home, and Brown visits New Hampshire on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up