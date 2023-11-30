No. 6 Houston takes on Xavier following Cryer’s 24-point game

Houston Cougars (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston faces the Xavier…

Houston Cougars (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston faces the Xavier Musketeers after LJ Cryer scored 24 points in Houston’s 79-44 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Musketeers are 3-1 in home games. Xavier has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Houston is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.7 turnovers per game.

Xavier’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 8.0 more points per game (76.3) than Xavier gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Desmond Claude is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.7 points for Xavier.

Cryer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 11.7 points for Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.