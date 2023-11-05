NC State hosts Citadel to tip off season

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20; over/under is…

Citadel Bulldogs at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolfpack host the Citadel Bulldogs for the season opener.

NC State went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Wolfpack gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Citadel went 5-14 in SoCon action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

