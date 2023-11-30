Kenney and Bryant host Brown

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Brown Bears (2-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Brown…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at Brown Bears (2-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Brown Bears after Sherif Kenney scored 25 points in Bryant’s 108-74 victory against the Springfield (MA) Pride.

The Bears have gone 1-1 at home. Brown is second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane leads the Bears with 8.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in road games. Bryant ranks eighth in the America East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 1.6.

Brown makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Bryant averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. Felix Kloman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Brown.

Kenney is averaging 18.9 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.5 points for Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

