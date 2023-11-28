Julian Reese and Jahmir Young each score a season-high 22 points to lead Maryland past Rider 103-76

Julian Reese and Jahmir Young each scored a season-high 22 points and Maryland rolled to a 103-76 victory over Rider on Tuesday night.

Reese also grabbed 12 rebounds and was 4-of-7 shooting and made 14 of 17 free throws. Young made four 3-pointers and had a game-high five assists.

Jordan Geronimo didn’t miss any of his six field goals and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for 15 points for Maryland (4-3), which shot 58% overall and made 29 of 45 free throws.

Maryland used a 26-4 run midway through the first half to build a 54-27 halftime lead. Young and Geronimo scored 13 points apiece and Reese had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Terrapins shot 58% (15 of 26) and made 21 of its 32 free throws.

Maryland led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

Mervin James scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting and had eight rebounds for Rider (1-5).

Rider plays at Sienna on Friday to begin Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Maryland is at Indiana for a Big Ten opener on Friday.

