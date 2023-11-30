Iowa State visits Nelson and DePaul

Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Iowa…

Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-5)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Iowa State Cyclones after Da’Sean Nelson scored 23 points in DePaul’s 89-79 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Blue Demons are 1-3 in home games. DePaul allows 75.2 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 6.0.

DePaul’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for DePaul.

Lipsey is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 14.1 points for Iowa State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

