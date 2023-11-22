Hofstra Pride and the High Point Panthers play in Estero, Florida

High Point Panthers (3-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (3-2) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers…

High Point Panthers (3-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers and the Hofstra Pride square off at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Pride are 3-2 in non-conference play. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Panthers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. High Point scores 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Hofstra makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). High Point averages 18.8 more points per game (86.2) than Hofstra allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is shooting 45.3% and averaging 22.0 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 19.6 points for Hofstra.

Abdoulaye averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Duke Miles is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 assists for High Point.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.