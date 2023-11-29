Draper has 15 in Navy’s 67-47 victory against VMI

Donovan Draper had 15 points in Navy's 67-47 victory against VMI on Wednesday night.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Donovan Draper had 15 points in Navy’s 67-47 victory against VMI on Wednesday night.

Draper added nine rebounds and five steals for the Midshipmen (1-4). Austin Benigni added 15 points while shooting 5 for 18 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Mitch Fischer had 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Koree Cotton led the Keydets (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, two steals and two blocks. Brennan Watkins added 14 points for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson finished with four points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

