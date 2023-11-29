Live Radio
Draper has 15 in Navy’s 67-47 victory against VMI

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 10:39 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Donovan Draper had 15 points in Navy’s 67-47 victory against VMI on Wednesday night.

Draper added nine rebounds and five steals for the Midshipmen (1-4). Austin Benigni added 15 points while shooting 5 for 18 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Mitch Fischer had 10 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Koree Cotton led the Keydets (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, two steals and two blocks. Brennan Watkins added 14 points for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson finished with four points and nine rebounds.

