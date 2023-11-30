Chicago State hosts Robinson and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets (2-6) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Chicago State Cougars after Martez Robinson scored 27 points in Delaware State’s 84-81 overtime loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cougars are 0-3 on their home court. Chicago State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Chicago State scores 64.9 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 77.4 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 68.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.9 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for Chicago State.

Robinson is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.0 points for Delaware State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

