Charleston Southern plays Citadel on 3-game road slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will try to break its three-game road skid when the Buccaneers play Citadel.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon scoring 65.4 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-3 away from home. Charleston Southern ranks fifth in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 3.5.

Citadel averages 65.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 73.0 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.6 points for Citadel.

Daren Patrick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

