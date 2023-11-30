Buie and Northwestern host No. 1 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the No. 1…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Boo Buie scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 89-67 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on their home court. Northwestern averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. Purdue ranks fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 13.7.

Northwestern makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Purdue has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Boilermakers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is shooting 47.0% and averaging 18.5 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 9.5 points for Northwestern.

Edey is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for Purdue.

