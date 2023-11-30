Brooks and Butler host Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Butler Bulldogs (5-2) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Butler Bulldogs (5-2)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Pierre Brooks scored 25 points in Butler’s 70-56 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Butler is 5-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Butler averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.9% for Butler.

Pop Isaacs averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Joe Toussaint is averaging 14.5 points for Texas Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.