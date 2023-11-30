Billups and VCU host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at VCU Rams (4-3) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on the…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at VCU Rams (4-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Alphonzo Billups III scored 23 points in VCU’s 86-74 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Rams have gone 3-1 at home. VCU averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-1 on the road. Norfolk State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

VCU’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Zeb Jackson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.9 points for VCU.

Jamarii Thomas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.5 points for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

