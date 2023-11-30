Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 3-game skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman comes into…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman comes into the matchup with Incarnate Word after losing three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman is the leader in the SWAC with 21.3 fast break points.

The Cardinals have gone 1-3 away from home. Incarnate Word is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bethune-Cookman averages 76.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Bethune-Cookman.

Josiah Hammons is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14 points. Sky Wicks is averaging 20.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.