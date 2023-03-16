Purdue Boilermakers and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-5, 15-5 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -23; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Purdue is ninth in college basketball with 36.2 rebounds led by Zach Edey averaging 12.8.

The Knights’ record in NEC play is 10-6. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in the NEC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is scoring 22.3 points per game with 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 11 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.6 points for the Knights. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.