March Madness: Maryland, Howard, Virginia compete in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The road to the Final Four in Houston, Texas, begins Thursday as the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournaments starts Thursday.

Three of those teams that are participating in the dance are from the D.C. area: Howard University, the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia.

University of Maryland

South Bracket: No. 8 Maryland (21-12) vs. No. 9 West Virginia (19-14) in Birmingham, Alabama

12:15 p.m. on CBS

The Maryland Terrapins are back in the dance after missing the tournament last year. It’s all thanks to new head coach Kevin Willard, who built the team that won 11 Big Ten games on the way to a 21-12 record. As a no. 8 seed in the South bracket, they will facing no. 9 West Virginia for the seventh time since 1987.

If they find a way to beat the Mountaineers, then they’ll be likely facing no. 1 Alabama — one of the favorites to win the title.

University of Virginia

South Bracket: No. 4 Virginia (25-7) vs. No. 13 Furman (27-7) in Orlando, Florida

12:40 p.m. on truTV

Another team back in the tournament after a year’s absence is the Virginia Cavaliers. They are the no. 4 seed in the South after losing in the ACC Championship Game against the Duke Blue Devils, which highlighted their scoring issues, 59-49. UVA will take on the no. 13 Furman in the Paladins’ first tournament experience in a staggering 43 years.

If the Cavaliers win, then they’ll take on the winner of the San Diego State-College of Charleston game on Saturday.

Howard University

West Bracket: No. 16 Howard (22-12) vs. No. 1 Kansas (27-7) in Des Moines, Iowa

2 p.m. on TBS

The Howard Bison made the tournament for the first time since 1992 by beating Norfolk State 65-64 to win the MEAC Championship Game.

However, members of the historically Black university’s team will have their work cut out for them as they’ll face the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks.

If they somehow find a way to shock the world and beat Kansas, they’ll be the second no. 16 seed (UMBC defeated UVA to 2018) to beat a no. 1 seed, since the tournament was expanded to 64 schools in 1985.

WTOP’s Dave Preston contributed to this report.