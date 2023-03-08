Live Radio
Harris scores 20, Howard defeats SC State 91-55 in MEAC

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023, 9:17 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bryce Harris led Howard past South Carolina State on Wednesday night with 20 points off of the bench in a 91-55 victory in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harris also had seven rebounds for the Bison (20-12). Shy Odom finished 6 of 7 from the floor to add 13 points. Elijah Hawkins shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (5-26) were led by Cam Jones, who posted 14 points. Lesown Hallums added 10 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Rakeim Gary had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

