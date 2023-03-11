Florida Atlantic and UAB meet in C-USA Championship

UAB Blazers (25-8, 14-6 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (30-3, 18-2 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (25-8, 14-6 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (30-3, 18-2 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls square off against the UAB Blazers in the C-USA Championship.

The Owls’ record in C-USA games is 18-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Florida Atlantic is 22-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA play is 14-6. UAB ranks fifth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Jordan Walker is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 23.6 points and 4.2 assists. Buffen is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

