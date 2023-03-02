Fausett leads Southern Utah against Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 8-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-11, 11-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 8-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-11, 11-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Maizen Fausett scored 31 points in Southern Utah’s 83-78 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Thunderbirds have gone 12-2 at home. Southern Utah is seventh in college basketball with 83.1 points and is shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 8-9 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Fausett is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Armstrong is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.