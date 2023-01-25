Texas routs No. 14 Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 19 points and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 on Wednesday night as…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 19 points and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 on Wednesday night as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half.

Taylor Jones scored 16 points and Shaylee Gonzales 12 with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Longhorns (15-6, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who joined Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State on top of the league standings.

Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46% and had 24 turnovers.

It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners (16-3, 6-2), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They entered averaging 87.3 points a game. Oklahoma’s previous low was 69 points in a win.

The Longhorns allow 57.6 points a game and improved to 14-0 when holding a team below 60.

No. 18 IOWA STATE 75, TCU 35

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her third straight double-double and No. 18 Iowa State coasted to a win over TCU.

Denae Fritz and Morgan Kane both added 13 points and Lexi Donarski had 10 for the Cyclones (14-4, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. It was the ninth double-double of the season and 58th of her career for Joens, who also had three assists, two steals and a block.

The Horned Frogs (6-14, 0-8) were 1 of 13 in the third quarter when they were outscored 29-5. TCU shot 23% for the game, which was its eight-straight loss. TCU finished 2 of 16 from 3-point range with 19 turnovers.

Iowa State was 13 of 31 behind the arc, TCU was 13 of 56 overall.

