Mulcahy helps Rutgers pull away in 2nd half to beat Maryland

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:15 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line.

Cam Spencer added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 10 for Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won four of the last six in the series. Spencer made three of the Knights’ six 3-pointers.

Jahmir Young scored 13 points and Don Carey had 12 for Maryland (10-5, 1-3).

A 13-0 run early in the game gave Rutgers the lead for good as it built a 24-17 halftime lead. Maryland shot 25% in the half before pulling within 34-30 with 14:27 to play. Dean Reiber answered with a dunk, sparking a 19-5 run to stretch the Knights’ lead to 53-35. Mulcahy had eight points during the span.

Rutgers hosts Iowa on Sunday. Maryland plays at No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday.

