Saint Francis (BKN) plays Hartford, aims for 4th straight home win

Hartford Hawks (4-7) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (3-4)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -8.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Terriers play Hartford.

The Terriers have gone 3-0 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 0-3 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Saint Francis (BKN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

