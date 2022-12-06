Home » College Basketball » Saint Francis (BKN) plays…

Saint Francis (BKN) plays Hartford, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford Hawks (4-7) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (3-4)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -8.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Terriers play Hartford.

The Terriers have gone 3-0 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 0-3 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Saint Francis (BKN).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up