No. 1 Gamecocks beat Memphis with help from 2 double-doubles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 reigning AP Player of the Year, had 14 points and 10 boards. The 6-7 Cardoso finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, making 9 of 12 shots all from a foot or two away from the basket against the overmatched Tigers (4-4).

South Carolina started the season 8-0 for a second straight year and the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons.

Memphis had no answers: The Tigers were outscored 60-14 in the paint and outrebounded 52-30. They lost their third straight and second in a row to a Top-5 opponent after falling to No. 5 Indiana 79-64 on Nov. 26.

Jamirah Shutes and Destyne Jackson had 10 points each to lead the Tigers.

NO. 15 UCLA 68, UC SANTA BARBARA 57

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kiki Rice added 14 points and eight rebounds and UCLA overcame a cold-shooting start to beat UC Santa Barbara.

Gabriela Jaquez made 5 of 7 from the field and scored 12 points for UCLA (8-1), which rebounded from a 73-54 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday that snapped the Bruins’ seven-game win streak.

Alyssa Marin led the Gauchos (5-2) with 17 points — 14 in the first half — and Ila Lane scored 13. Jessica Grant added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, all from behind the arc.

NO. 19 OREGON 90, PORTLAND 51

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chance Gary scored 20 points, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double and Oregon ran away from Portland.

Kyei and Endyia Rogers both had 12 points for the Ducks (6-1) with Kyei grabbing 13 rebounds. Taya Hanson had 11 points and Te-Hina Paopao and Grace VanSlooten 10 each. Paopao had eight assists and VanSlooten five steals. Taylor Hosendove had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Fowler had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Pilots (5-4). Portland went 1 of 14 from 3-point range and Fowler’s teammates were 13 of 45 (31%). Outrebounded by 25, the Pilots had 21 turnovers that were turned into 32 points.

