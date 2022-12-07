NJIT takes on Army on 3-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army…

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT enters the matchup against Army as losers of three straight games.

The Black Knights are 3-1 on their home court. Army is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. NJIT has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mann is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Army.

Miles Coleman is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points for NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.