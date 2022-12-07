NJIT takes on Army on 3-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5)
West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -8.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: NJIT enters the matchup against Army as losers of three straight games.
The Black Knights are 3-1 on their home court. Army is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. NJIT has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mann is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Army.
Miles Coleman is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points for NJIT.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.