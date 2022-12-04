Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Marist knocks off Maine…

Marist knocks off Maine 62-61 in London

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Patrick Gardner scored 27 points as Marist beat Maine 62-61 on Sunday when the Black Bears missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Gardner added nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points, going 5 of 10 (1 for 5 from distance). Isaiah Brickner recorded eight points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Black Bears (4-4). Maine also got 12 points and two steals from Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish. In addition, Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up