Hofstra visits No. 4 Purdue following Edey’s 31-point game

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -20; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue hosts the Hofstra Pride after Zach Edey scored 31 points in Purdue’s 89-70 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 in home games. Purdue has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 60.9% and averaging 23.3 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.4 points for Purdue.

Estrada is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.2 points for Hofstra.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.