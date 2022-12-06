Home » College Basketball » Greenlee and Florida Atlantic…

Greenlee and Florida Atlantic host FGCU

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-2) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Bryan Greenlee scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 101-73 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Owls are 4-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. FGCU averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.1 points for FGCU.

