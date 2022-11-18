Winthrop visits Mercer after Hurtado’s 24-point game

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Mercer Bears (1-2) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Mercer Bears (1-2)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Luis Hurtado scored 24 points in Mercer’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

Mercer finished 10-4 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Bears averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Winthrop finished 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles shot 48.6% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

