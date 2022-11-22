Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -1;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Cancun, Mexico.

Winthrop finished 23-9 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Southern Miss finished 7-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.