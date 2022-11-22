Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Winthrop Eagles face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Cancun, Mexico.

Winthrop finished 23-9 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Southern Miss finished 7-26 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

