Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Home » College Basketball » White's 16 lead UNC…

White’s 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Missouri State 68-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) (AP) — Trazarien White’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Missouri State 68-54 on Friday.

White also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamarii Thomas scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donovan Newby recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Kendle Moore led the Bears (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Dawson Carper added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up