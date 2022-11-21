Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Akron Zips

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -3; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Akron Zips at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Western Kentucky finished 19-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Hilltoppers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 11.3 fouls last season.

Akron went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Zips gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

