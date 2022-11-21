Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Akron Zips

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western…

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -3; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Akron Zips at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Western Kentucky finished 19-13 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Hilltoppers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 11.3 fouls last season.

Akron went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Zips gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

