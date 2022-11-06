Villanova Wildcats start season at home against the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats start the season at home against the La Salle Explorers.

Villanova finished 30-8 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

La Salle finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Explorers gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

