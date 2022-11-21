HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » UT Martin visits Arkansas…

UT Martin visits Arkansas State after Fields’ 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-3) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Caleb Fields scored 25 points in Arkansas State’s 75-60 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

Arkansas State finished 18-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.1% from deep last season.

UT Martin went 8-22 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up