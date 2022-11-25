Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Missouri State Bears

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (2-1) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -6; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will play the Missouri State Bears at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

UNC Wilmington went 27-9 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Seahawks shot 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

