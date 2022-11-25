UNC Wilmington Seahawks face the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears (2-1) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington…

Missouri State Bears (2-1) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -6; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will play the Missouri State Bears at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

UNC Wilmington went 27-9 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Seahawks shot 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

