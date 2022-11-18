RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
UMass faces Murray State following Fernandes’ 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

UMass Minutemen (2-1) vs. Murray State Racers (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits the Murray State Racers after Noah Fernandes scored 22 points in UMass’ 66-63 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Murray State went 31-3 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Racers averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

UMass went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Minutemen averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

