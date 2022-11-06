UAB hosts Alabama State in season opener

Alabama State Hornets at UAB Blazers Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -19.5; over/under is 149.5…

Alabama State Hornets at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -19.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers begin the season at home against the Alabama State Hornets.

UAB went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Blazers averaged 80.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Alabama State went 3-15 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.