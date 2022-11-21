Tulane takes on Nevada in George Town, Cayman Islands

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave will play the Nevada Wolf Pack at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Tulane went 14-15 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Green Wave shot 44.2% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Nevada went 13-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

