Texas A&M hosts Abilene Christian in non-conference action

Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Abilene Christian meet in non-conference action.

Texas A&M went 27-13 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aggies averaged 10.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Abilene Christian went 6-6 on the road and 25-11 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

