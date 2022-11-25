Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Terry scores 35, makes 7 3s in North Texas’ 69-54 win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 9:11 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State 69-54 on Friday in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points.

The Mean Green (4-1) made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans (4-2) were 11 of 23 from deep.

Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.

