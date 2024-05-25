Gov. Moore vetoes four bills, lets audiologist bill become law without his signature

Press association beats back public notice bill it missed during the 2024 session.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

A bill that would have curbed some public notice advertising revenue for newspapers in Maryland has been vetoed by Gov. Wes Moore (D).

House Bill 1258 was one of four from the 2024 legislative session vetoed by Moore. Two others — identical House and Senate bills expanding the scope of work audiologists can do — were allowed to go into law without the signature of the governor.

All the actions announced Friday were expected.

In vetoing the public notice bill, Moore cited concerns about “ensuring the existence of thriving independent local media.”

HB 1258, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Embry (D-Baltimore City), would have ended the requirement that public notice on estates be placed in newspapers around the state, allowing them instead to be published on a central website created by the state’s registers of wills.

The bill was overlooked by newspapers and media organizations who have fought off similar bills over the years. Those same groups launched a lobbying effort after the session to secure Moore’s veto.

Rebecca Snyder, executive director of the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association, said the veto “underscores Gov. Moore’s acknowledgment of the role of news media and how important our watchdog function is — not only the investigative work that that news media is known for but also the public notice and public records that are a really important way to hold government people in power accountable.

“We understand that this is part of a broader conversation, and we’re willing, certainly, to work with other stakeholders on this. But we are really happy to have seen, kind of, the fruits of our advocacy come to pass,” Snyder said.

The press association, which represents newspapers in the state, said the move would end a practice of independence and transparency. It also would have hit the flagging industry in its pocketbook, a fact noted by Moore.

“The press also plays an important role in public accountability through investigative journalism,” Moore wrote in his veto letter. “Public notice requirements have helped sustain much of the local print media in Maryland as print advertising dollars have dried up and the entire print media industry has consolidated and downsized.

“Many communities in the state now suffer from a lack of press coverage of local news, undermining public accountability. To so rapidly remove such a large source of advertising revenue as estate notices without considering the impact on the future of local media in Maryland could have severe consequences,” he wrote.

Even so, the governor said changes and technology and cost savings for local governments and families should not be ignored. Moore said lawmakers were not given the opportunity to “balance these two significant public interests.”

Supporters said the bill would have saved estates and families money.

Moore agreed. In his veto letter, he said that “existing print public notice requirements do present a financial burden on local and state governments as well as individual citizens.”

“This is the challenge that Delegate Embry was seeking to address,” the letter said.

Moore wrote that the costs to estates are an important concern “and one that should be dealt with.”

Moore vetoes three other bills

Senate Bill 60 would have authorized out-of-state dealers to temporarily display motor homes, recreational vehicles and trailers at shows around the state. The out-of-state dealers could not take orders nor accept deposits under the measure.

The bill also would have required the Department of Commerce to conduct a study on the impact of out-of-state dealers at the Maryland RV show held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-Eastern Shore), lead sponsor of the bill, said the goal was to bolster local RV shows while protecting businesses licensed in the state.

Moore said he rejected the “well-intentioned bill” to protect Maryland jobs.

“Maryland’s recreational vehicle industry is made up of small businesses who employ a total of more than 300 employees statewide,” Moore wrote. “As with many of the small businesses that propel our economy and further opportunities for families in the state, a consistent and reliable marketplace is crucial. Senate Bill 60, as passed, creates a significant and temporary shift in the marketplace for RV dealers with unknown impacts.”

Senate Bill 380 would have created a 21-member workgroup to examine efforts to recruit and retain police officers around the state. Moore vetoed the bill saying it duplicated other efforts.

“It is not necessary to create two workgroups designed to address the same problem,” he wrote.

Senate Bill 693 was identical to a House bill Moore signed May 9, authorizing Carroll County government to borrow $28.9 million through bonds for projects within the county. The governor vetoed the Senate version, saying that “enactment of duplicate bond bills would double authorized debt.”

Audiologist bill becomes law, needs more work

Moore, as expected, allowed identical bills — HB 464 and SB 795 — to become law without his signature.

The bills allow licensed audiologists to diagnose and treat auditory conditions; sell, dispense, and fit hearing aids and external portions of cochlear implant devices; perform ear cleaning; and order blood work and tests as it relates to auditory conditions.

MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, opposed the bill that it said “vastly expanded” the work of audiologists.

“I acknowledge and commend the General Assembly, particularly the Finance and Health and Government Operations Committees for their work with advocates to authorize audiologists to practice to the full extent of their training and provide appropriate access to care for Marylanders,” Moore wrote. “However, discussions with proponents and opponents of the bill have made clear that the statute will require further clarification.”

Moore, in his letter, recommended proponents and opponents “collaborate on revisiting these statutes during the interim to ensure that the differences between audiology and otolaryngology are made more clear.”

MedChi CEO Gene Ransom said Friday that his organization “obviously is pleased that Gov. Moore addressed the desire to fix the problem that we identified. We’re looking forward to working with the administration and the General Assembly to make the bill workable.”