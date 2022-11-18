Strawbridge leads Evansville against SMU after 22-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (1-2) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the SMU Mustangs…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (1-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the SMU Mustangs after Kenny Strawbridge scored 22 points in Evansville’s 67-61 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

SMU finished 24-9 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Evansville finished 2-16 in MVC action and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Purple Aces averaged 5.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

