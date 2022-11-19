San Jose State Spartans travel to take on the Northern Colorado Bears

San Jose State Spartans (3-1) at Northern Colorado Bears (1-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern…

San Jose State Spartans (3-1) at Northern Colorado Bears (1-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears play the San Jose State Spartans.

Northern Colorado finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-16 overall. The Bears averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 30.6 from 3-point range.

San Jose State finished 8-23 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.