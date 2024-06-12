European apparel chain Primark to open Tysons store in July

Discount apparel chain Primark has set a July 16 opening date for its Tysons Corner Center store, one of several planned for the D.C. region.

Primark stores are known for affordability and quality. Denim starts at $10 and T-shirts start at $4.50. It carries men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, along with lingerie, beauty and homeware products.

The Tysons store will carry Washington Wizards and Washington Commanders apparel starting at $14.

As part of the Tysons opening, it will give shoppers complimentary Georgetown Cupcakes, along with giveaways to the first in line. The parking lot entrance will host free food trucks on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

Primark opened its first area store at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland, last fall and will open others at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville, and at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, Virginia, in the coming months.

The Tysons store will be Primark’s 25th store in the U.S. as they plan to double its U.S. locations to 60 by 2026.

Primark’s first store opened in Dublin in 1969. It has 445 stores globally. In 2015, Primark opened its first store in the U.S. in Boston. It recently opened its second U.S. distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida, to accommodate its U.S. expansion. Its original U.S. distribution center is in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

