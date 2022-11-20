Roberts leads San Francisco against Northern Iowa after 22-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0) San Francisco; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces…

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0)

San Francisco; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Tyrell Roberts scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 67-60 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Francisco went 24-10 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Dons averaged 13.0 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

