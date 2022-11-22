Rhode Island takes on Tulane in George Town, Cayman Islands

Tulane Green Wave (3-1) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-3) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Tulane Green Wave (3-1) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-3)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams will play the Tulane Green Wave at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Rhode Island finished 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Rams shot 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Tulane finished 14-15 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Green Wave averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

