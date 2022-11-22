Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Rhode Island takes on…

Rhode Island takes on Tulane in George Town, Cayman Islands

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tulane Green Wave (3-1) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-3)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams will play the Tulane Green Wave at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Rhode Island finished 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Rams shot 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Tulane finished 14-15 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Green Wave averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up