HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Queens earns 74-64 win…

Queens earns 74-64 win against Morgan State

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Jay’Den Turner had 23 points in Queens’ 74-64 win over Morgan State on Sunday night.

Turner had seven rebounds for the Royals (4-1). Kenny Dye added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had five assists. AJ McKee was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-4) were led in scoring by Malik Miller, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Burke added 15 points for Morgan State. In addition, David McCullough had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up