Providence hosts Merrimack following Reid’s 22-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at Providence Friars (3-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -20.5; over/under…

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at Providence Friars (3-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -20.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Providence Friars after Ziggy Reid scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 72-61 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Friars are 3-0 in home games. Providence is sixth in the Big East shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Jayden Pierre shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 0-2 on the road. Merrimack has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 10.4 points for Providence.

Jordan Minor is averaging 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 12.6 points for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.